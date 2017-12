SHANGHAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - China’s main over-the-counter (OTC) equity market said on Friday that it would improve its trading mechanism by introducing price auctions, in an apparent effort to boost liquidity.

The National Equities Exchange and Quotations also published new rules on discriminative treatment of companies traded on the New Third Board and on information disclosure. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)