FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Sport
Environment
Science
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
Markets News
March 6, 2018 / 2:44 AM / 2 days ago

China sees steady growth in consumption in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 6 (Reuters) - China expects consumption will continue to grow steadily in 2018 and contribute around 60 percent of economic growth, an official from the country’s top economic planner said on Tuesday.

Investment is forecast to contribute one-third of economic growth this year, He Lifeng, chairman of the National Development the Reform Commission (NDRC) told a news conference on the sidelines of the annual parliament meeting.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.