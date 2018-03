BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China is fully confident of its ability to fend off systemic debt risks while authorities expect no significant changes in government debt ratio in the coming years, finance minister Xiao Jie said on Wednesday.

China’s government debt ratio against GDP was at 36.2 pct in 2017, down from 36.7 percent in 2016, Xiao said during a press briefing held during China’s annual parliament meeting. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Yawen Chen; Editing by Sam Holmes)