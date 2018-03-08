EXCLUSIVE-China plans to create energy ministry in government shake-up - sources

BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) - China plans to create an energy ministry to oversee the country’s vast oil and gas sectors, part of a planned government shake-up aimed at making policymaking more efficient, four sources with ties to the country’s leadership said.

The new ministry would replace the existing regulator, the National Energy Administration (NEA), which was created a decade ago and is part of the powerful state economic planner, the National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC).

