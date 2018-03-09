FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
Regulatory News - Americas
March 9, 2018 / 3:29 AM / 2 days ago

China M2 money supply is no long accurate measure of credit conditions - PBOC gov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - Broad M2 money supply is no longer a very accurate measure of credit conditions in China, People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Friday.

Zhou, speaking on the sidelines of the annual parliament session, also said China faces no difficulties in opening “Southbound” trade through its Bond Connect scheme with Hong Kong.

The trading link, launched in the middle of last year, permits eligible institutional investors in Hong Kong and overseas to buy and sell onshore bonds without a quota through what is termed “Northbound” trade.

Southbound trade, which would allow mainland investors access to offshore markets, is currently not allowed. (Reporting by Kevin Yao, Se Young Lee and Yawen Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.