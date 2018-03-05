FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Italy
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
Markets News
March 5, 2018 / 12:02 AM / a day ago

RPT-China keeps economic growth target of around 6.5 percent this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China aims to expand its economy by around 6.5 percent this year, the same as in 2017, Premier Li Keqiang said in remarks prepared for delivery at the opening of the annual meeting of parliament on Monday.

The goal was kept unchanged even though the economy grew 6.9 percent last year, exceeding the government’s target.

Sources previously told Reuters that China will maintain its growth target at “around 6.5 percent” this year as it seeks to reduce financial system risks while keeping the world’s second-largest economy stable. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Sue-Ling Wong Writing by Ryan Woo Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.