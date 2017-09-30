China c.bank FX derivatives' short position unchanged at $6.04 bln at end-August

BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Saturday that its holdings of short foreign currency positions in forwards and futures versus the yuan were unchanged for a third month in a row in August.

The People’s Bank of China held $6.04 billion of such positions with commercial banks as of the end of August, steady from one month earlier, official data showed.

China started to report the data early last year, following speculation the central bank was using currency swaps and other derivatives to intervene in offshore forex markets to prop up the yuan.

In August, the yuan strengthened 2.1 percent against the U.S. dollar but has weakened in September. (Reporting by Elias Glenn and Coco Li; Editing by Richard Pullin)