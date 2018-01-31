FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 9:21 AM / 2 days ago

China FX regulator says no fx derivatives short position at end-Dec, unchanged from Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday that it had no holdings of short foreign currency positions in forwards and futures versus the yuan at the end of December, in line with its November position.

China began reporting the data early last year, following speculation the central bank was using currency swaps and other derivatives to intervene in offshore forex markets to prop up the yuan.

China’s yuan ended the domestic session at a nearly 2-1/2-year high against the dollar on Wednesday, and is poised for the biggest monthly gain in nearly a quarter of a century. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

