February 6, 2018 / 1:55 AM / 2 days ago

China securities regulator approves launch of hog futures - exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator has approved an application from the Dalian Commodity Exchange to launch a hog futures contract, the exchange said in a statement late on Monday.

Further details on the type of contract and timing for the launch were not revealed.

China is the world’s biggest producer of pork and has more than half of the world’s herd of pigs. The contract has been under discussion for years. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

