China's Shanxi province asks coal miners to cut or shorten holidays -document

BEIJING, Jan 30 (Reuters) - China’s second-biggest coal producing province, Shanxi, has asked coal miners to shorten or get rid of holidays for its staff during the upcoming Spring Festival celebration to tame a wild price rally and ensure fuel supplies, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

The document from the provincial coal administration was sent to city authorities and state-owned coal companies. An official at the provincial coal administration confirmed its authenticity. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)