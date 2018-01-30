FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 4:09 AM / 2 days ago

China's Shanxi province asks coal miners to cut or shorten holidays -document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 30 (Reuters) - China’s second-biggest coal producing province, Shanxi, has asked coal miners to shorten or get rid of holidays for its staff during the upcoming Spring Festival celebration to tame a wild price rally and ensure fuel supplies, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

The document from the provincial coal administration was sent to city authorities and state-owned coal companies. An official at the provincial coal administration confirmed its authenticity. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
