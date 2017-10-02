FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Chinese cities converted to gas heating this year
October 2, 2017 / 11:04 PM / 16 days ago

FACTBOX-Chinese cities converted to gas heating this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BEIJING, Oct 3(Reuters) - Two thirds of cities ordered to
switch households to gas have exceeded the central government's
target to complete at least 50,000 homes by November, according
to data from the Ministry of Environmental Protection and
analysed by Reuters.
    Eleven cities that met the target were Jiaozuo, Anyang,
Kaifeng, Hebi, Xinxiang and Puyang in Henan province, Zibo,
Jinan, Jining and Dezhou in Shandong and Tangshan in Hebei,
according to the release.    
    Below is a table of the number of households in each city
that have been converted to gas so far:    
    
  Langfang, Hebei                      700,000 
  Baoding, Hebei                       573,877 
  Shijiazhuang, Hebei                  390,000 
  Beijing                              300,000 
  Tianjin                              287,000 
  Taiyuan, Shanxi                      111,991 
  Hengshui, Hebei                      100,000 
  Heze, Shandong                       100,000 
  Haidian,                             100,000 
  Cangzhou, Hebei                      100,000 
  Xingtai, Hebei                       100,000 
  Zhengzhou, Henan                      80,000 
  Changzhi, Shanxi                      79,972 
  Jincheng, Shanxi                      71,000 
  Binzhou, Shandong                     55,000 
  Liaocheng, Shandong                   54,000 
  Yangquan, Shanxi                      53,000 
 
    
 (Reporting by Josephine Mason)

