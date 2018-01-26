China's utilities warn of heating, power cuts due to coal shortage -letter

BEIJING, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Four of China’s top utilities have told the government some regions will face heating and electricity shortages due to tightening supplies of coal ahead of the Lunar New Year, the latest sign that the nation’s winter heating crisis may deepen.

China’s State Power Investment Corp (SPIC), China Datang Corp, China Huaneng Group and China Huadian Corp have asked the government in a letter to intervene to boost supplies of coal and tame a wild price rally.

The letter, reviewed by Reuters, was sent to the National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) and dated Jan. 22. A source familiar with the letter confirmed its authenticity.

NDRC was not immediately available for comment.