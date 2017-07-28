China's CNPC resumes part of gas production at Changqing field

BEIJING, July 28 (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Corp is gradually resuming operations at its closed Changqing gas field in China's western province Shaanxi, the company said on social media site Weibo on Friday.

CNPC, parent of PetroChina , has reopened 9 gas gathering stations alongside its major gas pipelines, which will produce 1.9 million cubic meters per day.

A total of 18 gas gathering stations and a gas processing plant in Changqing gas field were shut on Wednesday due to heavy rain, leading to a daily loss of 3.6 million cubic meters gas output.

Most of the gas coming from Changqing field, China's largest natural gas production base, is supplied to the capital city. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)