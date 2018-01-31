FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Myanmar
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Financials
January 31, 2018 / 7:31 AM / 2 days ago

China regulator approves nuclear firms' merger in latest state-backed power deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China’s state asset regulator said on Wednesday it has approved the proposed merger of China Nuclear Engineering & Construction (CNEC) and China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC), the latest state-orchestrated marriage in the nation’s vast power sector.

In a statement, the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) said it has given the green light to the deal, which twins the country’s only nuclear power engineering and construction firm with a big nuclear power producer.

The news comes about 10 months after the companies’ listed entities flagged a deal involving their parent companies was in the works. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.