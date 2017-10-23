FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-China property price changes in September
#Banking and Financial News
October 23, 2017 / 1:46 AM / 2 days ago

REFILE-TABLE-China property price changes in September

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Refiles to fix formatting)

BEIJING, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of average new home price changes in major Chinese cities in September, announced by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

Home price figures published since January 2011 are not comparable with previous periods as the bureau introduced a new calculation method.

The nationwide index is a weighted average calculated by Reuters.

(Pct change y/y)

Nationwide Beijing Tianjin Shanghai Guangzhou Shenzhen Chongqing Sep 6.3 0.5 1.8 0.0 9.4 -3.7 11.9 Aug 8.3 5.2 5.9 2.8 13.2 -1.9 12.8 Jul 9.7 8.9 9.7 7.3 16.7 0.5 12.8 Jun 10.2 10.7 12.3 8.6 17.8 2.7 12.0 May 10.4 13.5 14.7 11.0 19.4 5.4 10.2 Apr 10.7 16.0 17.3 13.2 21.6 6.6 9.9 Mar 11.3 19.0 20.5 16.8 22.7 9.1 8.9 Feb 11.8 22.1 22.7 21.1 23.1 13.5 8.3 Jan 12.2 24.7 23.2 23.8 24.0 18.2 7.7 Dec 12.4 25.9 24.1 26.5 24.1 23.5 7.2 Nov 12.6 26.4 25.3 29.0 24.0 27.9 6.5 Oct 12.3 27.5 25.3 31.1 23.6 31.7 5.1 (Pct change m/m)

Nationwide Beijing Tianjin Shanghai Guangzhou Shenzhen Chongqing Sep 0.2 -0.1 0.0 0.0 -0.5 0.0 0.2 Aug 0.2 0.0 -0.1 0.0 -0.7 -0.4 0.3 Jul 0.4 -0.1 -0.2 0.0 0.4 -0.2 0.9 Jun 0.7 -0.4 0.0 -0.2 0.5 0.0 1.5 May 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.9 -0.6 0.8 Apr 0.7 0.2 -0.1 -0.1 1.4 0.0 1.4 Mar 0.6 0.4 0.2 -0.1 2.5 -0.3 1.1 Feb 0.3 0.0 0.4 0.2 0.9 -0.6 1.0 Jan 0.2 0.0 -0.3 -0.1 0.6 -0.5 1.3 Dec 0.3 0.0 0.0 -0.2 0.7 -0.4 1.1 Nov 0.6 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.9 -0.3 1.2 Oct 1.1 0.5 1.2 0.5 1.3 -0.5 0.6 (Reporting by China economics team)

