SHANGHAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai will continue to strengthen its regulation of the city’s property market, Mayor Ying Yong said on Monday, as China moves to curtail real estate speculation.

Ying told reporters during a news briefing that housing is meant for people to live in as opposed to speculation, echoing similar remarks made by President Xi Jinping last year. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)