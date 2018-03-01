China's Wuhan moves to step up oversight over property payments

BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - Housing authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan plan a measure requiring mortgages for new homes to be paid into designated bank accounts of developers, as a way of ensuring official supervision, to deter rampant illegal fee hikes.

The new rule proposed by Wuhan’s housing bureau mandates that property developers open a designated bank account before obtaining sales permits for new residential projects, official news agency Xinhua said on Thursday.

It would allow authorities to monitor buyer payments, including pre-sale payments and mortgages, throughout the purchase process, it said.

China’s housing market has boomed since late 2015, prompting a flurry of government measures to clamp down on speculation and rein in soaring prices, including price caps for new launches. Average new home prices still rose 5 percent in January from a year ago, official data showed.

But developers in some cities have been secretly countering home price caps by requiring additional payments, such as exorbitant fees for car parks.

For Wuhan, a mid-tier city of more than 10 million people, banks are now required to transfer approved mortgages directly to the designated account, Xinhua said, adding that those that did not comply would be reported to financial regulators.

Punishment for developers who breaks the rule by receiving payments in other accounts could include being suspended from registering property transactions online, leaving sales on new projects incomplete.

Authorities have sought public reaction to the rule, Xinhua said, without specifying when this period will end.

New home prices in Wuhan rose 0.7 percent in January from a year ago, National Bureau of Statistics data showed. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Elias Glenn Editing by Clarence Fernandez)