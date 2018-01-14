Burning Iranian oil tanker finally sinks after Jan. 6 accident - Chinese state TV

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A burning Iranian oil tanker that had drifted into Japan’s exclusive economic zone has sunk after a collision on Jan. 6, Chinese state television said on Sunday.

The stricken tanker, called the Sanchi, which had been adrift and on fire for more than a week following the accident with another vessel in the East China Sea, had “suddenly ignited” around noon (0400 GMT), China Central Television said. (Reporting by Michael Martina and Tina Qiao; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)