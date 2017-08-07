FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
FACTBOX-Chinese companies targeted by short sellers in Hong Kong in first half
#Banking and Financial News
August 7, 2017 / 12:05 AM / 6 days ago

FACTBOX-Chinese companies targeted by short sellers in Hong Kong in first half

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    HONG KONG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Short sellers are increasingly targeting Hong Kong-listed
Chinese companies.
    Here are details of eight public campaigns by short sellers against Hong Kong-listed
companies in the first six months of this year, based on data from Activist Insight: 
    (Note: The short sellers may have taken positions well before making a public
announcement)   
    
 TARGET         SHORT-SELLER  DATE  ACCUSATION        COMPANY DEFENCE   SHARE PERFORMANCE
 China          Emerson       Feb-  Questioned        Allegations are   Dropped 11 pct
 Hongqiao       Analytics     28    whether profits   biased,           from day of short
                                    inflated. Says    materially        seller's report
                                    costs appear      misleading,       until March, when
                                    artificially low  untrue and        shares were
                                    and said it was   unfounded.        halted.
                                    subsidized by                       
                                    connected                           
                                    parties.                            
 Fullshare      Glaucus       Apr-  Stock             Allegations are   Has gained 10.5
                                25  manipulation      misleading and    pct since.
                                    alleged.          groundless.       
 Fullshare      GeoInvesting  May-  Accounting        Company didn't    Has gained 25 pct
                                03  questioned.       responded to      since.
                                                      GeoInvesting's    
                                                      claims or         
                                                      Reuters request   
                                                      for comment on    
                                                      the allegations.  
 Cogobuy        Blazing       May-  Revenue and net   Allegations are   Has dropped 49
                Research        22  profit levels     biased,           pct.
                                    challenged. Also  selective,        
                                    questions about   inaccurate,       
                                    online platform   incomplete,       
                                    IngDan.           false and         
                                                      misleading and    
                                                      have been made    
                                                      with the          
                                                      intention to      
                                                      alarm             
                                                      shareholders.     
 AAC            Gotham        May-  Questioned        Vigorously        Has fallen 2.3
 Technologies   Research        11  accounting.       denies the        pct.
                                    Suggested         allegations,      
                                    profits           information       
                                    overstated.       contained is      
                                                      inaccurate and    
                                                      misleading.       
 Dali Foods     GeoInvesting  Jun-  Questioned        Allegations were  Has gained 2 pct
                                07  capital spending  made without due  
                                    and  operation    consideration of  
                                    costs. Suggested  the underlying    
                                    there were tax    facts and based   
                                    inconsistencies.  on selective and  
                                                      biased            
                                                      information, and  
                                                      are considered    
                                                      to be             
                                                      inappropriate     
                                                      and misleading.   
 Man Wah        Muddy Waters  Jun-  Claimed to have   Accusations       Shares virtually
                                07  found tax         about financial   unchanged.
                                    inconsistencies,  irregularities    
                                    undisclosed       are groundless    
                                    debt, outsized    and false. Man    
                                    profit margins.   Wah has no        
                                                      undisclosed debt  
                                                      and stands by     
                                                      its 2017 annual   
                                                      report.           
 China          Blazing       Jun-  Questioned size   Company did not   Shares were halted
 Household      Research        22  of revenue and    respond to        before trading
                                    net income        Blazing Research  started the day
                                    reported. Cited   allegations or    the report came
                                    material          Reuters request   out. Hong Kong
                                    discrepancy       for comment on    securities
                                    between the       allegations.      regulator has
                                    financial                           since ordered
                                    figures                             indefinite halt.
                                    disclosed and                       
                                    its tax filings.                    
 
 (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Martin Howell)

