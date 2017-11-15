FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
COFCO sees China's soybean imports hitting 100 mln T in 17/18
Sections
Featured
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
The road to Brexit
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
Sport
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 15, 2017 / 10:10 AM / a day ago

COFCO sees China's soybean imports hitting 100 mln T in 17/18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUANGDONG, China, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China will import 100 million tonnes of soybeans in 2017/18, a senior executive at COFCO Corp forecast on Wednesday, topping official U.S. and Chinese estimates for intake by the world’s top importer of the oilseed.

Yanchuan Li, deputy general manager of the oilseeds processing division for COFCO, said he expects soymeal demand in 2018 in China to remain at a “high rate of growth”.

His estimate for imports is above both the 95.97 million tonnes estimated by China’s Agriculture Ministry and the 97 million tonnes forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Reporting by Josephine Mason and Hallie Gu; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.