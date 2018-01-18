Banking and infrastructure firms power China stocks to two-year highs

* Shanghai stocks higher, blue-chip CSI300 index up

SHANGHAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China stocks climbed on Thursday to end at two-year highs, underpinned by robust gains in banking and infrastructure firms. Share markets closed just as China was announcing that it had annual economic growth of 6.8 percent in October-December. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 31.24 points or 0.91 percent at 3,475.91. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.58 percent, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.94 percent, the consumer staples sector up 0.14 percent, the real estate index down 1.1 percent and healthcare sub-index down 0.62 percent . ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.13 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.23 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.2 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.44 percent. ** At 07:01 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.4349 per U.S. dollar, 0.02 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.4335. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Guizhou Wire Rope Co Ltd up 10.04 percent, followed by Qinghai Spring Medicinal Resources Technology Co Ltd gaining 10.04 percent and XINJIANG KORLA PEAR CO LTD up by 10 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Eastern Gold Jade Co Ltd down 10.04 percent, followed by Shanghai U9 Game Co Ltd losing 8.77 percent and Lawton Development Co Ltd down by 5.95 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 4.16 percent, the CSI300 has gained 6 percent, while China’s H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 9.9 percent. Shanghai stocks have risen 4.16 percent this month. ** About 22.00 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 132.8 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 16.57 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 26.10 billion. ** As of 07:02 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.79 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is above its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 15.59 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 1.9 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has risen by 0.40 percent to 30.23 trillion yuan. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)