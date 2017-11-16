China blue-chips rise, bolstered by consumer and real estate firms

SHANGHAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China’s blue-chip index snapped a two-day losing streak on Thursday, aided by strong gains in consumer and real estate firms.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8 percent, to 4,105.01 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.1 percent to 3,399.25 points.

The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Maoye Commercial Co Ltd up 10 percent, followed by SJEC Corp gaining 9.98 percent and Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd by 8.58 percent.

The largest percentage losses in the index were Tederic Machinery Co Ltd down 9.99 percent, followed by Keda Clean Energy Co Ltd at 7.82 percent and Pengxin International Mining Co Ltd down by 7.24 percent.

Sector performance was mixed for the day.

Consumer stocks led the gains with a 3.6 percent jump, with the world’s most valuable liquor maker Kweichow Moutai advancing 4.5 percent to a record high.

Poly Real Estate Group surged 6.8 percent, leading a 2 percent rally in real estate sector.

But energy and infrastructure firms softened, down 1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 9.63 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 21.5 percent. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.3 percent this month. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)