China stocks end mixed as service sector activity picks up

SHANGHAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - China stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, after a private survey showed growth in China’s services sector activity picked up to a three-month high in November. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down -6.58 points or 0.2 percent at 3,303.04. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.52 percent, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 1.61 percent, the consumer staples sector up 0.15 percent, the real estate index up 0.3 percent and healthcare sub-index up 0.15 percent. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.89 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 2.18 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.14 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.37 percent . ** At 07:01 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.614 per U.S. dollar, 0.04 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.6166. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Kunwu Jiuding Investment Holdings Co Ltd up 9.99 percent, followed by Yangmei Chemical Co Ltd gaining 6.35 percent and NINGBO BIRD Co Ltd up by 5.4 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Lawton Development Co Ltd down 10 percent, followed by Sichuan Langsha Holding Ltd losing 9.99 percent and Hunan Copote Science Technology Co Ltd down by 9.98 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 6.64 percent, while China’s H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 22.6 percent. Shanghai stocks have declined 0.23 percent this month. ** About 20.83 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 119.0 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 17.50 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 14.81 billion. ** As of 07:02 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 32.30 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 14.83 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has risen by 0.10 percent to 28.82 trillion yuan. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)