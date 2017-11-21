China's blue chips end at 28-month high, brokerages lend support

SHANGHAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - ** China's blue-chip index ended at a fresh 28-month high on Tuesday, bolstered by robust gains in brokerage firms, as analysts expect the sector to benefit from the continued bull-run in the stock market. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 18.69 points or 0.6 percent at 3,411.09 points. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.8 percent, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 2.3 percent, the consumer staples sector up 1.8 percent, the real estate index up 5 percent and healthcare sub-index up 0.5 percent. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.8 percent, but the start-up board ChiNext Composite index dipped 0.2 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.8 percent while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.7 percent. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Shanghai Chinafortune Co Ltd , followed by SJEC Corp and China Enterprise Co Ltd , which all rose around 10 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Baotou Huazi Industry Co Ltd down around 10 percent, followed by Shandong Xinchao Energy Corp Ltd losing 6 percent and Jiangsu Sunrain Solar Energy Co Ltd down by 4.9 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 9.3 percent, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 22.8 percent. Shanghai stocks have declined 0.03 percent this month. ** About 19.69 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 116.6 percent of the market's 30-day moving average of 16.89 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 17.65 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 07:15 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 31.40 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)