FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's blue chips reverse gains to end lower after mixed trade data
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
November 8, 2017 / 7:19 AM / a day ago

China's blue chips reverse gains to end lower after mixed trade data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China’s blue-chip index reversed earlier gains to end lower, weighed down by healthcare and consumer stocks, and after data showed the country’s exports growth slowed in October.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent to 4,048.01 points, before climbing to a 27-month high, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1 percent to 3,415.46 points.

China’s exports and import growth eased in October in a sign the world’s second-largest economy is starting to cool after a strong first half, with momentum seen slackening further as Beijing’s crackdown on pollution hits factory output.

“The big picture is that both outbound and inbound shipments have softened recently, a trend that continued last month,” Capital Economics China economist Julian Evans-Pritchard wrote in a note.

The latest trade numbers suggest that China’s recovery is starting to show signs of fatigue after economic growth slowed slightly in the third quarter, but still remains robust.

Sector performance was mixed on Wednesday.

Banking and materials shares pared earlier gains to end higher.

Healthcare firms led the decline with a 1.5 percent drop, after data showed foreign investors pocketed gains in leading medical stocks via the stock connects linking mainland and Hong Kong, including Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine .

Consumer firms also softened 0.4 percent.

But China’s brokerage stocks rallied, as market participants expect those firms to benefit from the run-up in the stock market, and as Beijing plans easing foreign holding for securities ventures. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.