Shanghai stocks have worst week in 3 months amid worries on economy

SHANGHAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai stocks fell on Friday and posted their worst week in three months, amid worries over the health of the world’s second largest economy.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4 percent for the day, to 4,120.85 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.5 percent to 3,382.91 points.

For the week, the CSI300 was up 0.2 percent and the SSEC lost 1.5 percent.

Data released on Tuesday showed China’s economy cooled further last month, with industrial output, fixed asset investment and retail sales missing expectations as the government extended a crackdown on debt risks and factory pollution.

Sector performance was mixed on Friday.

Banking and infrastructure firms led gainers, up 2.8 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Consumer and healthcare stocks weighed on the market, as investors booked profits after recent gains.

The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were SJEC Corp up 10.03 percent, Anxin Trust Co Ltd gaining 4.84 percent and Zhongzai Resources and Environment Co Ltd up 4.57 percent.

The index’s largest percentage losses were Shandong Tyan Home Co Ltd down 10.02 percent, followed by Tederic Machinery Co Ltd losing 10.01 percent and Ginwa Enterprise Group Inc off 10 percent.

Shares in Kweichou Moutai, the world’s most valuable liquor maker, slumped as much as 6 percent from Thursday’s record high closing, before paring losses, after the company flagged risks. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)