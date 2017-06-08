FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2017 / 8:35 AM / 2 months ago

Hong Kong stocks rise, aided by solid China trade data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed to another 23-month closing high on Thursday, as China's solid May trade data somewhat offset investor caution ahead of a slew of key global events.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.3 percent, to 26,063.06, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.4 percent, to 10,649.90 points.

Investors are bracing for any surprises from Thursday's UK general elections, the European Central Bank's policy meeting and congressional testimony from ex-FBI director James Comey who was fired by President Donald Trump last month.

But sentiment was lifted by trade data showing stronger-than-anticipated China exports and imports for May despite falling commodity prices, suggesting the economy is holding up better than expected.

Most sectors rose, with in index tracking software companies jumping more than 2 percent. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

