Hong Kong shares rise as city prepares for 20th anniversary of handover

SHANGHAI, June 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares started the week on a bullish note, with tech shares and mainland property firms leading the main indexes higher on Monday.

Sentiment is turning upbeat ahead of the 20th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from British colonial rule to the mainland. Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong from June 29 to July 1 to mark the event, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.8 percent, to 25,871.89, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.0 percent, to 10,530.66 points.

All main sectors, expect for telecommunication, rose.

The IT sector rose 1.3 percent, while an index tracking mainland properties jumped 2.2 percent. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)