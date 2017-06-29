FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Financials lift HK stocks to near 3-wk high ahead of handover day
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 8:20 AM / a month ago

Financials lift HK stocks to near 3-wk high ahead of handover day

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed at their highest level in nearly three weeks on Thursday, led by financials on bet that Beijing would unveil supportive policies as President Xi Jinping visits the former British colony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its handover to China on July 1.

Sentiment was also aided by a jump in raw material shares as a weaker U.S. dollar pushed up commodity prices.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.1 percent to 25,965.42, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.2 percent to 10,432.02.

Financial shares rose sharply on expectations that China will announce more measures to link its markets with Hong Kong's, benefiting investment banks and brokerages.

Index heavyweight HSBC gained over 6 percent, as Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "equal weight".

An index tracking commodity stocks jumped. Jiangxi Copper rose over 3 percent, while Minmetals Development surged roughly 7 percent.

Hong Kong's penny stock woes eased, as the second board , which had dropped sharply this week to record lows, ended Thursday roughly flat. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.