FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
Hong Kong shares end flat as broad-based losses offset tech gains
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 25, 2017 / 8:28 AM / 10 days ago

Hong Kong shares end flat as broad-based losses offset tech gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished flat on Tuesday as gains in technology shares were outweighed by declines concentrated in energy and industrials stocks, which buckled under profit-taking pressure.

The benchmark Hang Seng index ended up 0.02 percent at 26,852 points. It ended up 0.5 percent at a two-year high on Monday.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, that tracks the performance of China companies listed in Hong Kong, was down 0.35 percent at 10,782.74.

"The market is still good but what we see is with too much short-term setup it still may be facing some profit-taking pressure," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities.

Sinopec's 1.2 percent slide was the biggest drag on the HSI and the energy sector.

The oil and gas explorer and refiner reported a 5 percent decline in its half-year crude oil production last week.

China Mobile's 0.6 percent fall weighed on telecom shares.

Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.