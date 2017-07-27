FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 8:24 AM / 10 days ago

Hong Kong shares end at fresh 2-year high led by tech stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares gained for a fourth straight session on Thursday as investors took heart from Wall Street, where shares climbed to record highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and on strong corporate earnings.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index ended 0.7 percent higher at 27,131.17, a new 2-year high, helped by gains in technology and financial shares.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up 0.3 percent at 10,858.19.

Technology sector heavyweight Tencent Holdings' 2.5 percent rise single-handedly pushed the sector up.

Smaller peer AAC Technologies posted minor gains.

Financial stocks HKEx and AIA Group added 2.2 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.

China Mobile was the biggest drag on the benchmark, 0.4 percent lower, and also dragged down the telecom sector.

Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

