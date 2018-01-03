Hong Kong shares rise for 7th day, aided by Tencent and consumer stocks

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose for the seventh straight session on Wednesday to a fresh decade-high, aided by strength in index heavyweight Tencent and consumer goods stocks.

** At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 45.64 points or 0.15 percent at 30,560.95. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.17 percent to 12,088.99. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.2 percent while the IT sector rose 1.07 percent, the financial sector was 0.09 percent lower and the property sector rose 0.09 percent. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd up 3.47 percent, while the biggest loser was PetroChina Co Ltd which was down 1.97 percent. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.65 percent at 3,370.0997 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.61 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.36 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.504 per U.S. dollar at 08:14 GMT, 0.14 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.4949. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Air China Ltd up 6.65 percent, followed by Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd gaining 2.65 percent and BYD Co Ltd up by 2.58 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were PetroChina Co Ltd which was down 1.97 percent, Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd which fell 1.6 percent and CRRC Corp Ltd down by 1.6 percent. ** About 2.38 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 140.3 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.70 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 2.44 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.54 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 13.91 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2.8 percent. ** The short and one-factor leveraged Hang Seng index, which is designed to replicate the payoff of a short or leveraged portfolio and is linked to the movements of the Hang Seng Index, was lower by 0.15 percent on the day at 4,829.6 points. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)