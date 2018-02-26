Hong Kong shares rise to 3-week high amid signs of mainland inflows

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 16.1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 9.4 pct

* HSI +0.7 pct, HSCE +0.8 pct, CSI300 +1.2 pct

* Size of HK-focused ETFs in China jumps - media

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose to a three-week high on Monday, led by property and utility shares , amid signs mainland investors have ramped up investment in the city.

** Chinese investors are stepping up buying Hong Kong shares, with the size of two main Hong Kong-focused exchange-traded funds (ETF) jumping over 70 percent so far this year, Securities Times reported on Monday.

** At close of trade, the Hang Seng index rose 0.7 percent to 31,498.60, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.8 percent to 12,834.06.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.8 percent while the IT sector rose 0.27 percent, the financial sector was 0.42 percent higher and property sector rose 1.47 percent. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd , which rose 7.32 percent, while the biggest loser was Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd which fell 1.73 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.77 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 1.19 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3065 per U.S. dollar at 08:15 GMT, 0.5 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.3379. ** As of the previous trading session, the Hang Seng index was up 4.51 percent this year, while China’s H-share index was up 8.8 percent. As of the previous close, the Hang Seng has declined 4.93 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Air China Ltd up 6.61 percent, followed by SINOPHARM GROUP CO LTD gaining 5.72 percent and Great Wall Motor Co Ltd up by 4.61 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd which was down 0.93 percent, Agricultural Bank of China Ltd which fell 0.9 percent and China Vanke Co Ltd that was down by 0.5 percent. ** About 2.09 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 67.9 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 3.08 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous session was 1.72 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.04 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)