Hong Kong stocks dip, risk appetites cut by China data
October 31, 2017 / 8:21 AM / in a day

Hong Kong stocks dip, risk appetites cut by China data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell on Tuesday, with investors’ risk appetites curbed by a stronger-than-expected cooling in China’s factory activity in October.

The Hang Seng index dipped 0.3 percent, to 28,245.54, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.5 percent, to 11,507.72 points.

For the month, Hang Seng rose 2.5 percent, while HSCE gained 5.5 percent.

Investors were circumspect after the official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) on Tuesday showed growth in China’s manufacturing sector slowed more than expected in October in the face of a weakening property market and tighter pollution rules.

Sector performance was mixed.

Weakness in finance and telecom shares offset strength in Consumer and IT stocks. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

