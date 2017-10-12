FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong stocks end higher, helped by global bull run
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
October 12, 2017 / 8:23 AM / 7 days ago

Hong Kong stocks end higher, helped by global bull run

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Thursday, tracking the global rally in equities and led higher by financial firms, which tracked gains in mainland peers and helped mitigate losses in energy shares.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.2 percent, to 28,459.03 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.8 percent, to 11,500.34 points.

Performance across sectors was mixed.

Top developer Sunac China Holdings leapt 5 percent, helping property and construction firms end 1 percent higher.

Financial stocks added 0.4 percent, with bellwether China Taiping Insurance closing 7.5 percent at a one-month high.

But energy firms eased, tracking losses in mainland peers, after Beijing vowed to curb pollution throughout winter.

Northern China’s Shanxi province, the country’s top coal producing region, will aim to cut concentrations of hazardous airborne particles known as PM2.5 by 40 percent over the winter months, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Traders expect Beijing’s efforts will curb those firms’ output, thus dampening their sales and earnings. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.