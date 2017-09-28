FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong stocks follow Asia lower as investors await China Q3 data
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
September 28, 2017 / 8:26 AM / 21 days ago

Hong Kong stocks follow Asia lower as investors await China Q3 data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, echoing weakness in other Asian markets, as investors worried about a possible slowdown in China await third-quarter economic data.

The Hang Seng index ended down 0.8 percent at 27,421.60 point, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.5 percent to 10,874.52.

Financial and raw materials sectors dropped, but consumer service shares gained as investors expect they will benefit from China’s week-long National Day Holiday that starts on Sunday.

Many mainland tourists would travel to Hong Kong during long holidies, benefiting restaurants, hotels and shops.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim COghill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.