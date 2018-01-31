Hong Kong stocks have best month since April 2015

* Hang Seng index ends up 0.9 pct

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks reversed earlier losses to end higher on Wednesday, posting its best month in nearly three years, helped by gains for financial and services firms. ** At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 279.98 points or 0.86 percent at 32,887.27. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.29 percent to 13,561.65. ** For the month, HSI was up 9.9 percent, marking the fourth straight month of gains and its best since April 2015. **The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.9 percent while the IT sector rose 0.48 percent, the financial sector was 1.32 percent higher and property sector rose 0.09 percent. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was WH Group Ltd up 4.41 percent, while the biggest loser was China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd which was down 1.77 percent. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.19 percent at 3,481.5094 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.48 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.35 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.83 percent . ** The yuan was quoted at 6.2952 per U.S. dollar at 08:12 GMT, 0.47 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.325. ** As of the previous trading session, the Hang Seng index was up 8.98 percent this year, while China’s H-share index was up 14.3 percent. As of the previous close, the Hang Seng has risen 8.98 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were New China Life Insurance Co Ltd up 3.04 percent, followed by China Life Insurance Co Ltd gaining 2.92 percent and Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd gaining 2.83 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Huaneng Power International Inc which was down 1.93 percent, Great Wall Motor Co Ltd which fell 1.7 percent and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp down by 1.5 percent. ** About 3.42 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 141.2 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 2.42 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 3.28 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.17 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 14.87 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2.7 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Hang Seng index has fallen by -1.66 percent to HK$21.46 trillion. ** The short and one-factor leveraged Hang Seng index, which is designed to replicate the payoff of a short or leveraged portfolio and is linked to the movements of the Hang Seng Index, was lower by 0.86 percent on the day at 4,482.64 points. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)