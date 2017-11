Nov 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index rose slightly on Monday, reflecting general caution in Asian equities as investors awaited details on whether U.S. Republicans could pass a tax reform deal quickly.

The Hang Seng index added 0.2 percent, to 29,182.18 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.5 percent, to 11,684.51.

Financial shares rose 0.8 percent, but property stocks dropped 1.4 percent. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)