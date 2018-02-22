Hong Kong stocks pull back, led by financials, tech shares

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.7 pct

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks pulled back on Thursday from a two-week high hit in the previous session as investors took profit from sectors such as tech and financials , though the decline was capped by inflows from mainland China. ** At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 466.21 points, or 1.48 percent, at 30,965.68. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.25 percent to 12,528.64. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.3 percent, while the IT sector dipped 2.17 percent, the financial sector was 1.78 percent lower and the property sector dipped 1.32 percent. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd , up 5.58 percent, while the biggest loser was China Resources Land Ltd ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 2.17 percent at 3,268.7305 points, while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 2.17 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.98 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 1.07 percent . ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3623 per U.S. dollar at 08:13 GMT, 0.27 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.345. ** As of the previous trading session, the Hang Seng index was up 5.06 percent this year, while China’s H-share index was up 8.3 percent. As of the previous close, the Hang Seng has declined 4.43 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Air China Ltd up 6.33 percent, followed by China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd gaining 2.01 percent and People’s Insurance Group of China Co Ltd up by 1.19 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd, which was down 4.23 percent, CITIC Securities Co Ltd, which fell 2.7 percent, and China Vanke Co Ltd, down by 2.6 percent. ** About 2.47 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 80.1 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 3.08 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.99 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.92 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 13.87 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)