Hong Kong stocks rise ahead of holiday, trading thin

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Friday, led by property and IT shares, but trading was thin ahead of the Christmas holiday that will see the market closed on Monday and Tuesday. ** At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 210.95 points or 0.72 percent at 29,578.01. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.48 percent to 11,653.08. ** For the week, the Hang Seng was up 2.5 pct. **The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.8 percent on Friday while the IT sector rose 1.36 percent, the financial sector was 0.53 percent higher and property sector gained 1.18 percent. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd up 6.07 percent, while the biggest loser was Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, down 1.82 percent. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.08 percent at 3,297.356 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.32 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.61 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.16 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.573 per U.S. dollar at 08:13 GMT, 0.19 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.5855. ** So far this year, the Hang Seng index is up 33.48 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 23.4 percent. As of the previous close, the Hang Seng had risen 0.65 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Vanke Co Ltd up 4.01 percent, followed by Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd gaining 3.33 percent and Sinopharm Group Co Ltd up by 2.15 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Air China Ltd which was down 1.27 percent, Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd which fell 1.0 percent and China Railway Construction Corp Ltd down by 0.4 percent. ** About 1.32 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 68.3 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.93 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.49 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 29.59 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 13.39 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2.9 percent. ** This week, the market capitalisation of the Hang Seng index has risen by 1.66 percent to HK$19.21 trillion. ** The short and one-factor leveraged Hang Seng index, which is designed to replicate the payoff of a short or leveraged portfolio and is linked to the movements of the Hang Seng Index, was lower by 0.72 percent on the day at 4,990.56 points. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)