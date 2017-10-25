FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong stocks rise, underpinned by listings of mainland firms
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
October 25, 2017 / 8:25 AM / in 21 hours

Hong Kong stocks rise, underpinned by listings of mainland firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose on Wednesday, underpinned by strong gains by listings in the city of mainland-based companies, as China’s ruling Communist Party revealed its new leadership line-up.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.5 percent to 28,302.89 points.

China Enterprises Index, an index tracking major domestic firms listed in Hong Kong, gained 0.8 percent, to 11,493.30 points.

On Wednesday, the Communist Party unveiled its core decision-making body, the Politburo Standing Committee, headed by President Xi Jinping.

Julia Wang, HSBC economist for Greater China, said that following the party’s congress, she expects co-ordinated Chinese policies to reduce financial risks, more institutionalised environment policies and accelerated state-owned enterprise (SOE) reforms.

Most Hong Kong sectors gained ground.

Energy plays firmed, boosted by a 2.5 percent gain in leading oil producer CNOOC, as oil prices hovered near a four-week high after top exporter Saudi Arabia said it was determined to end a supply glut.

Information technology sector rose 1.2 percent, led by leading Chinese mobile devices provider ZTE rallying 3.5 percent. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.