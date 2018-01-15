China blue-chip index hits 30-month high; Hong Kong also up

* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct, HSI +0.6 pct

* Hong Kong stocks at fresh 10-year high

* China new loans halve in Dec, but hit record in 2017

SHANGHAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China’s blue-chip stocks climbed to a 30-month high on Monday, underpinned by banks and real estate firms, while Hong Kong shares hit a fresh 10-year high after Wall Street extended its record-breaking run.

** China’s bank lending halved in December as the government kept up its campaign to curb financial system risks, but banks still managed to dole out a record amount for the year amid the tighter scrutiny. Chinese authorities are trying to walk a fine line by containing riskier types of financing and slowing an explosive build-up in debt without stunting economic growth. ** At 04:02 GMT, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.73 points or 0.05 percent at 3,427.21. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.52 percent, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 1.81 percent, the consumer staples sector down 0.07 percent , the real estate index up 1.66 percent and healthcare sub-index up 0.26 percent. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.94 percent to 12,585.94, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.57 percent at 31,590.97. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.84 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.72 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.56 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.32 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4305 per U.S. dollar, 0.56 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.4665. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Zhejiang XinAn Chemical Industrial Group Co Ltd up 10.03 percent, followed by Shenzhen Heungkong Holding Co Ltd gaining 9.97 percent and Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd up by 9.64 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Hang Xiao Steel Structure Co Ltd down 10.03 percent, followed by Wenyi Suntech Co Ltd losing 9.98 percent and Avic Shenyang Aircraft Co Ltd down by 9.17 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 3.68 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 6.5 percent. Shanghai stocks have risen 3.68 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd up 3.65 percent, followed by China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd gaining 3.07 percent and New China Life Insurance Co Ltd up by 2.16 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Air China Ltd which has fallen 2.75 percent, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd which has lost 1.8 percent and China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd down by 1.8 percent. ** About 12.82 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 80.8 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 15.87 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 17.41 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 04:03 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 29.02 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is above its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares dipped 1.3 percent while the IT sector fell 0.5 percent. The top gainer on Hang Seng was Sands China Ltd up 7.19 percent, while the biggest loser was Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd which was down 3.06 percent.