China, HK stocks up on consumer, financial shares

SHANGHAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Monday, aided by strength in consumer and financial shares. ** As of 0422 GMT, the Shanghai Composite index was up 13.23 points or 0.4 percent at 3,303.22. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.86 percent, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.07 percent, the consumer staples sector up 3.15 percent, the real estate index down 0.32 percent and healthcare sub-index up 1.83 percent. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.67 percent to 11,365.69, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.5 percent at 28,784.37. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.93 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.07 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.42 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.28 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.616 per U.S. dollar, 0.12 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.624. ** The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite index were Shanghai Shibei Hi-Tech Co Ltd up 10.08 percent, followed by Shenyang Jinbei Automotive Co Ltd gaining 10.08 percent and Wenyi Suntech Co Ltd up by 10.01 percent. ** The largest percentage losers on the Shanghai index were Shanghai Diesel Engine Co Ltd down 4.7 percent, followed by Guanghui Energy Co Ltd losing 3.17 percent and Gansu Ronghua Industry Group Co Ltd down by 2.85 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 6 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 20.2 percent. Shanghai stocks have declined 0.82 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were CRRC Corp Ltd up 4.73 percent, followed by Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd gaining 4.01 percent and Air China Ltd up by 2.96 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd which has fallen 1.09 percent, China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd which has lost 1.0 percent and Great Wall Motor Co Ltd down by 1.0 percent. ** About 7.36 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 42.0 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 17.52 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 13.32 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 0423 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 31.65 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares rose 1.4 percent, while the IT sector rose 0.6 percent. The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Sands China Ltd up 2.47 percent, while the biggest loser was Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd which was down 1.85 percent.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath