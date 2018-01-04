China stocks climb on robust services sector activity; Hong Kong also up

SHANGHAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks extended gains on Thursday, aided by data showing Chinese services sector activity grew at its best pace in more than three years in December.

** China’s services sector activity expanded in December on solid growth in new business, with the outlook improving to a six-month high, a private sector survey showed on Thursday.

** At 04:02 GMT, the Shanghai Composite index was up 13.79 points or 0.41 percent at 3,382.90. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.46 percent, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.25 percent, the consumer staples sector up 2.87 percent, the real estate index up 0.34 percent and healthcare sub-index up 0.72 percent. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.87 percent to 12,194.58, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.45 percent at 30,699.74. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.17 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.23 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.12 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 2.55 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.5078 per U.S. dollar, 0.11 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.5005. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Baotou Huazi Industry Co Ltd up 10.05 percent, followed by Hubei Sanxia New Building Materials Co Ltd gaining 10.01 percent and SJEC Corp up by 9.99 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Jiangsu Protruly Vision Technology Group Co Ltd down 5.05 percent, followed by BOCO Inter-Telecom Co Ltd losing 5.02 percent and Hunan Copote Science Technology Co Ltd down by 4.06 percent. ** The top gainers among H-shares were PetroChina Co Ltd up 4 percent, followed by China Petroleum & Chemical Corp gaining 3.9 percent and Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd up by 2.68 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Air China Ltd which has fallen 2.51 percent, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd which has lost 1.8 percent and China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd down by 0.9 percent. ** About 10.58 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 69.2 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 15.30 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 21.38 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 04:02 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.71 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is above its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 15.16 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 1.9 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has risen by 2.03 percent to 29.49 trillion yuan. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares rose 2.7 percent while the IT sector rose 1.4 percent. The top gainer on Hang Seng was Wharf Holdings Ltd up 4.09 percent, while the biggest loser was China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd which was down 2.78 percent.