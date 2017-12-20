China stocks little changed in thin trading; Hong Kong shares ease

SHANGHAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China stocks were largely steady on Wednesday morning, as blue-chips firmed but small-caps dropped amid thin year-end trading. Hong Kong stocks eased. ** At 04:03 GMT, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.31 points or 0.04 percent at 3,295.23. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.06 percent, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.33 percent , the consumer staples sector up 2.72 percent, the real estate index down 1.23 percent and healthcare sub-index up 0.45 percent. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.16 percent to 11,523.72 while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.04 percent at 29,242.90. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.38 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.36 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was 0.08 percent firmer while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.03 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.5956 per U.S. dollar, 0.15 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.6058. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Anhui Leimingkehua Co Ltd up 10.03 percent, followed by Keda Clean Energy Co Ltd gaining 8.9 percent and Wuxi Taiji Industry Co Ltd up by 8.16 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Shanghai Chinafortune Co Ltd down 4.98 percent, followed by Xinjiang Ba Yi Iron & Steel Co Ltd losing 4.78 percent and Wuhan Xianglong Power Industry Co Ltd down 4.39 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 6.22 percent, while China’s H-share index is 22.9 percent higher. Shanghai stocks have declined 0.62 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Air China Ltd up 3.27 percent, followed by China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd gaining 2.04 percent and Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd 1.31 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were New China Life Insurance Co Ltd which has fallen 2.42 percent, BYD Co Ltd off 1.9 percent and Great Wall Motor Co Ltd down by 1.6 percent. ** About 7.44 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 45.7 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 16.28 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 11.51 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 04:03 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 30.89 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 14.79 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has risen by 1.07 percent to 28.76 trillion yuan. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares rose 0.2 percent while the IT sector fell 0.5 percent. The top gainer on Hang Seng was China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd up 4.85 percent, while the biggest loser was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd , down 1.77 percent.

