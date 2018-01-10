China stocks rise, could have 9th straight gain; Hong Kong up

SHANGHAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China shares rose early Wednesday, led by banking and consumer stocks, and were on track to climb for a ninth straight session. ** China’s December producer prices grew at their slowest pace in 13 months as the government’s stepped-up war against winter smog dented factory demand for raw materials, and the country’s consumer inflation accelerated less than expected to 1.8 percent in December from 1.7 percent previously.

** At 04:03 GMT, the Shanghai Composite index was up 11.94 points or 0.35 percent at 3,425.84. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.49 percent, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.82 percent, the consumer staples sector up 1 percent, the real estate index up 0.36 percent and healthcare sub-index down 0.37 percent. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.92 percent at 12,368.42, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.68 percent at 31,223.19. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.35 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.67 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.18 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.21 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.5216 per U.S. dollar, 0.11 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.5285. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Easysight Supply Chain Management Co Ltd up 10 percent, followed by Shanghai Prosolar Resources Development Co Ltd gaining 9.98 percent and Shanghai U9 Game Co Ltd 9.96 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Cultural Investment Holdings Co Ltd down 5.94 percent, followed by Kama Co Ltd losing 5.33 percent and BOCO Inter-Telecom Co Ltd down by 5.06 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 3.23 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 4.7 percent. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Merchants Bank Co Ltd up 3.53 percent, followed by China Citic Bank Corp Ltd gaining 3.52 percent and Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd up by 3.06 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Great Wall Motor Co Ltd which has fallen 4.87 percent, Air China Ltd which has lost 1.7 percent and New China Life Insurance Co Ltd down by 1.5 percent. ** About 12.06 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 77.2 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 15.61 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 19.15 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 04:03 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 26.43 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is above its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 15.38 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 1.9 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has risen by 0.68 percent to 29.91 trillion yuan. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares rose 2 percent while the IT sector fell 0.2 percent. The top gainer on Hang Seng was Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd up 6.35 percent, while the biggest loser was Link Real Estate Investment Trust which was down 2.15 percent.