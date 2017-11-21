FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Blue chips lead China stocks higher; Hong Kong also up
November 21, 2017 / 4:40 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-Blue chips lead China stocks higher; Hong Kong also up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Repeats to fix formatting)
    SHANGHAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Tuesday,
with brokerages leading blue chips higher as analysts expect the
sector to benefit from a stronger-than expected stock market
performance this year.

** At the lunch break, the Shanghai Composite index         was
up 13.43 points or 0.4 percent at 3,405.83.
    
** China's blue-chip CSI300 index           was up 1.3 percent,
with its financial sector sub-index             higher by 2.40
percent, the consumer staples sector up 0.3 percent, the real
estate index up 2.70 percent and healthcare sub-index down 0.04
percent.
    
** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index        was up 1.2 percent
at 29,619.80, and the Hang Seng China index         was up 1.91
percent at 11,758.76.
    
** The smaller Shenzhen index         was flat.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
                was firmer by 0.7 percent while Japan's Nikkei
index         was up 1.0 percent.

** The yuan            was quoted at 6.6348 per U.S. dollar,
0.07 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.63.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite
index were Shanghai Chinafortune Co Ltd             up 10.04
percent, followed by SJEC Corp             gaining 10 percent
and China Enterprise Co Ltd             up by 9.06 percent.

** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were
Baotou Huazi Industry Co Ltd             down 9.97 percent,
followed by Shandong Xinchao Energy Corp Ltd             losing
5.54 percent and Tederic Machinery Co Ltd             down by
5.22 percent.
    
** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 9.3 percent,
while China's H-share index is up 22.8 percent. Shanghai stocks
have declined 0 percent this month.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Ping An Insurance Group
Co of China Ltd           up 5.81 percent, followed by China
Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd           gaining 5.06 percent
and Huatai Securities Co Ltd           up by 4.81 percent.
    
** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were
Sinopharm Group Co Ltd          , which has fallen 2.20 percent,
Huaneng Power International Inc           which has lost 1.7
percent and Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd           down by 1.5
percent.

** As of 04:18 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium
of 31.86 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.
    
** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 15.12
as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 1.9
percent.
    
** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai
stock index has risen by 0.42 percent to 29.36 trillion yuan.

** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking
energy shares          dipped 0.4 percent while the IT sector
          rose 3.1 percent. The top gainer on Hang Seng was Ping
An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd           up 5.81 percent,
while the bigger loser was Want Want China Holdings Ltd
          which was down 6.12 percent.

    
 (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
