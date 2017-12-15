Shanghai stocks ease, set for fifth losing week; Hong Kong down

SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Friday morning, with the Shanghai benchmark poised for a fifth straight week of declines. Hong Kong shares also fell. ** At 04:23 GMT, the Shanghai Composite index was down 28.08 points or 0.85 percent at 3,264.36. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.02 percent, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.81 percent, the consumer staples sector down 0.83 percent, the real estate index down 1.83 percent and healthcare sub-index down 0.92 percent. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.54 percent to 11,353.84 while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.14 percent at 28,833.76. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.91 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.63 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.45 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was unchanged for the day. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.6068 per U.S. dollar, 0.04 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.6095. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Wenyi Suntech Co Ltd up 10.02 percent, followed by Beijing Hualian Hypermarket Co Ltd gaining 10 percent and Shenyang Commercial City Co Ltd up by 9.96 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp Ltd down 9.4 percent, followed by Xinyu Iron & Steel Co Ltd losing 5.65 percent and Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd down by 5.63 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 6.08 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 22.7 percent. Shanghai stocks have declined 0.75 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd up 0.53 percent, followed by Huaneng Power International Inc gaining 0.2 percent and China Railway Group Ltd up by 0.17 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd which has fallen 4.24 percent, China Merchants Bank Co Ltd which has lost 3.0 percent and Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd down by 2.9 percent. ** About 7.18 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 42.8 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 16.79 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 12.05 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 04:23 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 29.61 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 14.75 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has risen by 0.18 percent to 28.68 trillion yuan. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares dipped 1.7 percent while the IT sector fell 1.3 percent. The top gainer on Hang Seng was Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd up 0.74 percent, while the biggest loser was CNOOC Ltd which was down 2.34 percent.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong