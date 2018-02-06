China, HK stocks open sharply lower after Wall Street rout

SHANGHAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday as Asian equities tumbled after the Wall Street suffered its biggest decline since 2011 amid fears of returning inflation.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index both opened roughly 2 percent lower.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong tumbled 3.8 percent at the open while the Hang Seng China Enterprise Index, which tracks Hong Kong-listed Chinese firms, lost nearly 4 percent. (Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Sam Holmes)