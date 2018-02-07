FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Banking and Financial News
February 7, 2018 / 2:00 AM / 2 days ago

China, Hong Kong stocks rebound, inspired by Wall Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks rose sharply in early trading on Wednesday following Tuesday’s heavy sell-off, inspired by a rebound on Wall Street.

Sentiment in China also improved after major state media assembled a chorus of support for the stock market while companies announced stock purchases, share buybacks and suspensions of share disposal plans.

The Shanghai Composite Index, which on Tuesday registered its biggest single-day drop in two years, gained 1.0 percent to reach 3,405.46 points at 1:45 GMT.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index rose 1.1 percent to 4,194.52 points.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng benchmark, which in the previous session had its worst day since August 2015, rebounded 2.4 percent to 31,339.22 points. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.